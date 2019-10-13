Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 162,700 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $64,734.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 12.17. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

