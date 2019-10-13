Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,400 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tredegar worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Tredegar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tredegar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

TG opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $632.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

