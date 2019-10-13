Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.75. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhino Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%.

About Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

