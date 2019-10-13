Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 288 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 122.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. TD Securities raised Equifax to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

