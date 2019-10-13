Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the August 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, COO Ginger G. Kunkel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Fulk acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,266 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,751 shares of company stock worth $162,000. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Riverview Financial has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

