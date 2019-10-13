Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.40. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,114,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,220 shares of company stock worth $27,600,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.