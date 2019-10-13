Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $332,000 Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,521,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $152.40 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

