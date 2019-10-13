Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RST. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:RST opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Rosetta Stone news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

