Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 100 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,094,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.89. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $9,491,113 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

