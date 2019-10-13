Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROR. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 319 ($4.17).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 308.30 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1364.9999036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

