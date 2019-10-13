Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $14.17 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

