Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $129.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.5744 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

