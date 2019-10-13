Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.