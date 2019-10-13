Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.71 Million Stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,869 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.09% of TESSCO Technologies worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.22.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TESS shares. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.