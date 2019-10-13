Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,123.13 ($27.74).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,984.60 ($25.93) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,988.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders purchased a total of 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,550 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

