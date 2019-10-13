Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 33,640 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 946.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 452,202 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period.

Shares of PHD opened at $10.36 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

