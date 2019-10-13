RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Lowered to $4.80 at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RES. Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RPC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPC by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 738,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

