Saga (LON:SAGA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 46.84 ($0.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.40 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $525.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel acquired 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

