Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

