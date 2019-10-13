SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

Shares of SAP opened at €115.68 ($134.51) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

