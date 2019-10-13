SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of €6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion.

SAP opened at $126.20 on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

