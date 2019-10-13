Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 474,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 206.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 91,333 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 128.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

