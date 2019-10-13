Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 1,534 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Omnicell alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,731.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 329,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicell by 149.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 268,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 161,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.