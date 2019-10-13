Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.30

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €54.30 ($63.14) and last traded at €53.80 ($62.56), with a volume of 77367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €53.70 ($62.44).

G24 has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.60 ($70.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.29 ($56.15).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.33. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Scout24 Company Profile (ETR:G24)

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

