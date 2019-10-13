SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) Insider Tim Linacre Buys 25,000 Shares

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) insider Tim Linacre acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,533.39).

Tim Linacre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SDX Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 2nd, Tim Linacre acquired 45,000 shares of SDX Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($11,172.09).

Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. SDX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and a PE ratio of -34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

SDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.