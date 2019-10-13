SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SMHI opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 245,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

