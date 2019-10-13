Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.69.

NYSE:SEE opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

