Seaport Global Securities Lowers Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.28.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 312.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 132.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

