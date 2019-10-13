Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $736.80 million and a PE ratio of 37.50. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$793.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 22,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,053.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at C$1,436,077.84. Also, Director Rene Amirault bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102 in the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.