Short Interest in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases By 16.3%

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $217.29 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. KeyCorp raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.14.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.