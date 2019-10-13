Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Drops By 53.6%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 147.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 51.06%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATAX. ValuEngine cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

