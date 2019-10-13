Short Interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Decreases By 47.4%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 30th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

