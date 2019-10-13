Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rises By 154.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the August 30th total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.06 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

