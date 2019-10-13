Short Interest in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Declines By 27.5%

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 30th total of 818,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.75. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore International Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.