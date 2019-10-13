Short Interest in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expands By 142.8%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the August 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE:CADE opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $48,749.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,725.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,366. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

