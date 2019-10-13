Short Interest in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Decreases By 13.3%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

