Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Decreases By 91.7%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,650. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.60% and a negative net margin of 2,088.28%.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.