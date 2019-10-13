Short Interest in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Grows By 807.7%

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 807.7% from the August 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A alerts:

Shares of GSAH opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.