Short Interest in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Drops By 13.7%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 248,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

