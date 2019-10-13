Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 50.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WAFU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

