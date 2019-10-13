Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Rises By 87.6%

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the August 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Xtant Medical stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

