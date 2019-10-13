Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 444,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 349,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,016.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

