Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 79,665 Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Stock

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 79,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $81,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $103,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $30,250.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68.

Basic Energy Services stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Basic Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

