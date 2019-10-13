Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Up to $84.89

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.67, but opened at $84.89. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 1,339,364 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,484. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after buying an additional 1,370,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,532,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

