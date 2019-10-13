Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $818,000.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $818,000.00.

Paul Porrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

