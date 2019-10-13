Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.61) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

