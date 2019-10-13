SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SMGZY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

