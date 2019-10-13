SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.66. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

