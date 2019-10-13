Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of Sonos worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $92,987.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

