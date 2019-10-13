South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.